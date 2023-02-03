Madison Brooks to be laid to rest as family vows her 'life and legacy will never be forgotten'

Funeral services for LSU student Madison Brooks will be held the afternoon of Feb. 3 in her hometown of Covington, Louisiana.

The 19-year-old sophomore was allegedly raped before she was fatally struck by a car in the early morning hours of Jan. 15.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following the services. Interment at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens will immediately follow the burial Mass.

Brooks' death cast a spotlight on LSU's history of mishandling sexual assaults and rapes as well as increased crime in the university's social hotspot, Tigerland, and the city of Baton Rouge.

However, the services will be about remembering Brooks, who will be remembered by her family and friends as a pure-hearted adventure-seeker who "lived every day to the fullest."

Her mom, Ashley Baustert, posted her daughter's obituary on Facebook with an emotional tribute.

"My beautiful angel, one and only daughter, and best friend that was taken way too soon. I promise to honor you, your legacy and will do everything in my power to ensure no other family has to endure the pain we have faced," Baustert wrote.

"My peace comes from God. You are leading his army in heaven. Until we meet again. You will forever be in our hearts and your life and legacy will never be forgotten. I love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you will be."

In lieu of flowers, Brooks' family asked the public to make donations to The Madison Brooks Foundation.

"For all those who asked how to honor Madi and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her foundation. MBF will service to implement programs that protect college students, will aid those in financial need and will champion the gift of organ donation," according to the website.

Brooks donated her donated kidneys and heart, her sorority said.

Four men were arrested and charged in connection with Brooks' alleged rape.

Two of the suspects, 18-year-old Kaivon Washington and a 17-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, have been charged with third-degree rape.

Two others, 18-year-old Casen Carver and 28-year-old Everett Lee, were charged with being principles to third-degree rape.

In Louisiana, third-degree rape involves sexual intercourse that "is deemed to be without the lawful consent of a victim," according to state law. Prosecutors have reportedly said they are seeking upgraded charges against the suspects.

Washington was released from jail after posting $150,000 bond and was arrested again in connection with an alleged rape of a 12-year-old in 2020.

After the alleged rape, the men left Brooks on the side of a busy highway near her home where she was hit by a car and died of "multiple traumatic injuries," according to the medical examiner.

Two people administered CPR in an attempt to save Brooks' life, Fox News Digital learned.

Brooks later died at the hospital.

The driver who hit Brooks was not charged. A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the driver was not impaired and that he called 911 immediately.