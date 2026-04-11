Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Cops

Machete-wielding suspect claiming to be Lucifer shot by police after allegedly stabbing 3 at transit hub

Three victims, including an 84-year-old man who suffered an open skull fracture, are in stable condition

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
close
Mamdani advances controversial NYC homeless shelters despite outcry from concerned residents Video

Mamdani advances controversial NYC homeless shelters despite outcry from concerned residents

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., discusses Mayor Zohran Mamdani's proposal for all-male homeless shelters and the backlash from New York residents.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said an officer shot and killed a suspect who claimed to be "Lucifer" in Grand Central Terminal while allegedly attacking three people with a machete on the subway platform.

Officers shot and killed 44-year-old Anthony Griffin after he advanced towards them with a machete, ignoring over 20 warnings to stop, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a Saturday press conference.

Officers responded to a 9:40 a.m. 911 call of an assault in progress at the train station. Upon arrival, they found Griffin wielding the machete, police said.

Griffin was "repeatedly stating that he was Lucifer," Tisch said.

KNIFE-WIELDING MAN IN ST. LOUIS AIRPORT SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE

A subway platform with objects strewn across

NYPD responded to reports of an individual who allegedly stabbed people on a train at Grand Central Station on April 11, 2026. (Dean Moses/amNY)

After Griffin refused orders to drop the knife, one officer discharged his service weapon and shot him twice, she added. Griffin was transported to a local hospital and died.

Griffin had three prior unsealed arrests but no history of being an emotionally disturbed person, Tisch told reporters.

The three stabbing victims were an 84-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, and a 64-year-old male. All three were transported to local hospitals but are all in stable condition.

Police standing near a door entrance

MTA Police responded to calls of a suspect who allegedly stabbed multiple people at Grand Central Station on April 11, 2026. (WNYW)

The 84-year-old sustained face and head lacerations, the 65-year old man sustained similar injuries in addition to an open skull fracture. The 70-year-old sustained shoulder lacerations.

Two NYPD officers were also taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Police surrounding a man in a wheelchair

Paramedics were seen loading someone who was allegedly involved in the attack into an ambulance. (WNYW)

MAN WITH MACHETE SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE, WHO THEN FIND 3 MORE DEAD INSIDE HOME: OFFICIALS

An ambulance outside of Grand Central Terminal

First responders arrived at Grand Central Terminal after a reported stabbing spree on a subway platform. (WNYW)

Tisch lauded her officers for taking action while admonishing the dangers of violent crime.

Jessica Tisch at a podium

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch delivers a press conference at Grand Central Station following a stabbing spree that happened on April 11, 2026. (WNYW)

"Random acts of violence scare everyone. Anyone can be a victim of random violence and that is why it is so important for New Yorkers to understand that the NYPD has recently upped our presence in the transit system," Tisch said, while saying the NYPD added 175 additional officers last month.

The 4, 5, 6, and 7 trains are skipping the Grand Central Terminal 42nd St. stop while the NYPD conduct an investigation, the Metro Transit Authority (MTA) told Fox News Digital.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING REPORTED INSIDE NYC HOSPITAL FOLLOWING KNIFE INCIDENT

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in, calling the series of stabbings a "senseless act of violence" in a Saturday morning tweet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect," she wrote, adding that Albany would be working closely with the NYPD on the investigation.
Close modal

Continue