Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

Officer-involved shooting reported inside NYC hospital following knife incident

Incident occurred at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital after security called for help

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Zohran Mamdani addresses Trump directly on how he'd run New York City Video

Zohran Mamdani addresses Trump directly on how he'd run New York City

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani unpacks his plans to reshape the Big Apple and make the city affordable, addresses his relationship with the NYPD and more on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night inside the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City.

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital the suspect was armed with a knife inside the hospital and security called for help.

The suspect's identity and condition have not yet been released.

Police presence in Brooklyn following alleged shooting

Police presence in Brooklyn, N.Y., following an alleged officer-involved shooting. (WNYW)

The NYPD issued a statement on X asking the public to avoid the vicinity of 6th Street and 7th Avenue in Brooklyn "due to a police investigation."

"Expect delays and heavy traffic in the surrounding area," NYPD officials wrote in the post.

NYPD on street corner in Brooklyn

Police presence in Brooklyn after an alleged officer-involved shooting. (WNYW)

The hospital directed all inquiries to the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue