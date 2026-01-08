Officer-involved shooting reported inside NYC hospital following knife incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night inside the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City.

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital the suspect was armed with a knife inside the hospital and security called for help.

The suspect's identity and condition have not yet been released.

The NYPD issued a statement on X asking the public to avoid the vicinity of 6th Street and 7th Avenue in Brooklyn "due to a police investigation."

"Expect delays and heavy traffic in the surrounding area," NYPD officials wrote in the post.

The hospital directed all inquiries to the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.