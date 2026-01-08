Officer-involved shooting reported inside NYC hospital following knife incident

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani unpacks his plans to reshape the Big Apple and make the city affordable, addresses his relationship with the NYPD and more on 'The Story.'
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night inside the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City.
A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital the suspect was armed with a knife inside the hospital and security called for help.
The suspect's identity and condition have not yet been released.
Police presence in Brooklyn, N.Y., following an alleged officer-involved shooting. (WNYW)
The NYPD issued a statement on X asking the public to avoid the vicinity of 6th Street and 7th Avenue in Brooklyn "due to a police investigation."
"Expect delays and heavy traffic in the surrounding area," NYPD officials wrote in the post.
Police presence in Brooklyn after an alleged officer-involved shooting. (WNYW)
The hospital directed all inquiries to the NYPD.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
