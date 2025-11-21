Knife-wielding man in St. Louis airport shot and killed by police

Expand / Collapse search
Greg Norman
A knife-wielding suspect was shot and killed Friday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after refusing orders to drop his weapon, police said. 

The officer-involved shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. local time as "STL Airport Police officers were conducting routine security checks in Terminal 1" and "encountered an adult male with a knife," according to St. Louis County Police. 

"The suspect refused to drop the weapon and was tased by one police officer. The suspect continued to advance towards officers, and a second police officer fired his service weapon, striking the male suspect," police added. "He was pronounced deceased on scene." 

Investigators said both officers involved in the incident have been with STL Airport Police for six months and one year, respectively, and each have prior law enforcement experience.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport terminal and security line

A terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, left. On the right, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers inspect airline passengers before they board their flights at the airport in October 2016. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are now reviewing the incident. 

Fox News Digital reached out to St. Louis Lambert International Airport for comment. 

Man walking with luggage at St. Louis Airport

A man walking with his carry-on luggage at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

"Today’s incident in Terminal One was a tragic event for our Airport Community. However, I take great pride in our response. As police responded and county authorities conducted their investigation, we were able to continue normal operations at STL," St. Louis Lambert International Airport CEO and Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge told KSDK. 

St Louis Lambert International Airport plane on tarmac

An American Eagle plane is seen on the tarmac at St Louis Lambert International Airport in St Louis, Missouri, on Oct. 23, 2019.  (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Terminal One MetroLink station was closed for approximately three hours. During that time, shuttle buses were used to transport riders from Terminal One to the Terminal Two MetroLink station," she added. "The airport is cooperating with the St. Louis County Police Department as they continue their investigation." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
