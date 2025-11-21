Knife-wielding man in St. Louis airport shot and killed by police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A knife-wielding suspect was shot and killed Friday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after refusing orders to drop his weapon, police said.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. local time as "STL Airport Police officers were conducting routine security checks in Terminal 1" and "encountered an adult male with a knife," according to St. Louis County Police.

"The suspect refused to drop the weapon and was tased by one police officer. The suspect continued to advance towards officers, and a second police officer fired his service weapon, striking the male suspect," police added. "He was pronounced deceased on scene."

Investigators said both officers involved in the incident have been with STL Airport Police for six months and one year, respectively, and each have prior law enforcement experience.

St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are now reviewing the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to St. Louis Lambert International Airport for comment.

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

"Today’s incident in Terminal One was a tragic event for our Airport Community. However, I take great pride in our response. As police responded and county authorities conducted their investigation, we were able to continue normal operations at STL," St. Louis Lambert International Airport CEO and Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge told KSDK.

"The Terminal One MetroLink station was closed for approximately three hours. During that time, shuttle buses were used to transport riders from Terminal One to the Terminal Two MetroLink station," she added. "The airport is cooperating with the St. Louis County Police Department as they continue their investigation."