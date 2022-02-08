Lyft says it is investigating New York City rider's viral claim of 'attempted kidnapping'

Lyft, the ride-sharing app, has confirmed it is looking into a viral claim that a passenger fled an attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn last week.

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the details described are unacceptable," a Lyft spokesperson said Tuesday. "We're in touch with the rider to offer support and have deactivated the driver’s account while we investigate internally."

The purported victim’s story went viral on an Instagram account claiming to belong to a friend of the rider. It was not accepting direct messages.

The passenger claimed to have gotten picked up at a friend’s place after 1 a.m. on an unspecified "rainy" and "foggy" night.

The driver allegedly stopped for no reason.

"I then ask the driver why he stops, he says, ‘Oh, nothing," the post reads. "I say again, ‘Why did you stop? He doesn’t respond but I see him looking at me in the mirror."

Then, allegedly, a white van pulled up alongside the ride-share and the rider took off running, claiming the vehicle gave chase but couldn’t keep up.

The alleged victim claimed that the NYPD would not take a police report "because Lyft doesn’t show the license plate."

However, the NYPD said officers do not need a license plate number to take a report for an attempted kidnapping.

In another post, the Instagram user shared screenshots of text messages in which the sender wrote, "They tried to snatch me," and shared their location, along Stanley Avenue in Brooklyn.

It also included a portrait of the alleged driver, Mohammed, and maps of the area that appear to show a section of Brooklyn's crime-plagued East New York neighborhood.