Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

Louisville police officer critically wounded during traffic stop after shots fired from nearby home

Louisville Metro Police officer in critical but stable condition, chief says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, was critically wounded during a traffic stop early Thursday when authorities say he was struck by gunfire from a nearby home.

The officer was hit in the torso while conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters at a news conference.

A supporting officer on the scene fired his weapon, but was not injured, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Two people were seen being brought out of the home in handcuffs around 8:30 a.m., WDRB-TV reported. The names of the individuals were not immediately available.

SHOOTING OUTSIDE ALBUQUERQUE BASEBALL STADIUM LEAVES 11-YEAR-OLD DEAD, WOMAN INJURED

individual handcuffed at shooting scene

Officers can be seen leading away an individual in handcuffs from the shooting scene. (WDRB)

The injured officer is in critical but stable condition. Though the chief did not identify the injured officer, she said he has been with the department for a year and a half.

"We are praying for his speedy recovery," the chief said.

polcie at shooting scene

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street in Louisville. (WDRB)

KENTUCKY EX-PROSECUTOR ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY MURDERING WIFE

The department’s hostage negotiation team, SWAT team and other support personnel were on the scene at the home where shots were fired at the officer, Gwinn-Villaroel said. 

ambulance at shooting scene

Shots fired from a nearby home struck an officer during a traffic stop early Thursday. (WDRB)

Neighborhood residents were asked to stay inside as police investigated the shooting.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The chief said bodycam footage would be available in 10 days in accordance with protocol.

No additional details were immediately available.