Louisville police officer critically wounded during traffic stop after shots fired from nearby home

A police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, was critically wounded during a traffic stop early Thursday when authorities say he was struck by gunfire from a nearby home.

The officer was hit in the torso while conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters at a news conference.

A supporting officer on the scene fired his weapon, but was not injured, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Two people were seen being brought out of the home in handcuffs around 8:30 a.m., WDRB-TV reported. The names of the individuals were not immediately available.

The injured officer is in critical but stable condition. Though the chief did not identify the injured officer, she said he has been with the department for a year and a half.

"We are praying for his speedy recovery," the chief said.

The department’s hostage negotiation team, SWAT team and other support personnel were on the scene at the home where shots were fired at the officer, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Neighborhood residents were asked to stay inside as police investigated the shooting.

The chief said bodycam footage would be available in 10 days in accordance with protocol.

No additional details were immediately available.