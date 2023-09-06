Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

Kentucky ex-prosecutor arrested after allegedly murdering wife

The former Kentucky prosecutor will be in court on Thursday

Fox News
Published
close
Lenny DePaul: Escaped Pennsylvania murderer is 'desperate' right now Video

Lenny DePaul: Escaped Pennsylvania murderer is 'desperate' right now

Former U.S. Marshal Commander Lenny DePaul provides analysis of the search for the escaped prisoner.

A former prosecutor in Kentucky is in jail after he allegedly murdered his wife and tried to tamper with the evidence.

Donald Deskins, 49, was charged with murder (domestic violence) and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in connection with an April 2021 incident that resulted in his wife's death, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

According to the report, police showed up at Deskins's residence in April 2021 after he called to report that his wife was dead inside the house. Detectives determined foul play was involved.

The former assistant Pike County attorney was indicted last week, court records indicate. The indictment states that Deskins tampered with physical evidence on his laptop and at the home.

FEMALE INMATE DIES AFTER JUMPING OUT OF MOVING VEHICLE DURING JAIL TRANSPORT IN KENTUCKY

Jail mugshot

49-year-old Donald Deskins was charged with murder (domestic violence) and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in connection with an April 2021 incident that resulted in his wife's death, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. (Pike County Detention Center)

Donald Deskins’ lawyer, Steve Owens, told the outlet that people should keep an open mind as the case works its way through the legal system.

"There was also a combination of fentanyl and meth in her system, which I believe the coroner’s report mentions that as a possible contributing factor," Owens said.

KENTUCKY GOV. BESHEAR ANNOUNCES $386M INVESTMENT IN HIGH-SPEED WEB INFRASTRUCTURE

He is being held at the Pike County Detention Center and a bond amount isn't listed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, Deskins will appear in court on Thursday.