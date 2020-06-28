Video shows barrage of bullets at Louisville Breonna Taylor protest that left 1 dead

A shocking video has emerged showing gunfire ring out at a Louisville, Ky., protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor Saturday that left one dead and another injured.

Tyler Charles Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound Saturday night, the Jefferson County coroner's office said in a news release. In a press conference Sunday, officials said they would not be identifying the shooting suspect at this time pending further investigation.

Cellphone video captured the moments a man wearing black shorts and carrying a black backpack raises a weapon and begins to open fire around 9 p.m. Nearly two dozen shots ring out in less than a minute.

People are seen ducking for cover. The man recording calls out “Oh my God!” when coming across someone laying in a pool of blood in the park.

Louisville Metro Police responded to shots fired in the park. It was unclear if some of the shots heard in the video were officers returning fire from the gunman.

Personnel from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also responded to the park and performed life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene, according to police.

Law enforcement also responded to calls about a second victim who was shot at the Hall of Justice, across the street from the park. That individual was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

“While most protesters in the park have been largely peaceful. Things changed last night when shots rang out in the park, leaving one dead and one other shot. We are now clearing the park and it will stay cleared,” Louisville Metro Police Department said on Twitter.

“Investigators continue to work the homicide case. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. We continue to support the peaceful exercise of free speech. However, our primary focus must be on public safety,” the department said.

A team from Metro Public Works began packing up tents, according to the police department. Personal belongings would be secured and will be available for pickup at 600 Meriwether Ave. later Sunday.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene,” Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted. “My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow, as additional information becomes available.”

Before the shooting happened Saturday, the Democrat mayor said he was “aware of rumors suggesting that armed militia are coming to downtown Louisville this weekend.”

“Our message is simple: We don’t need you here. Our focus is on facilitating peaceful protests,” he said Thursday.

Members of a group named the “American Freedom Fighters” planned a counter-protest in Louisville on Saturday against those camped out to force officials to prosecute the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, The Courier-Journal reported.

"Over the past few weeks, there have been several social media posts about [a] planned protest, so it is difficult to know exactly who will show up on Saturday," Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said in a statement. "However, LMPD will be prepared to handle the situation."

This is not the first shooting in Louisville at a protest dedicated to Taylor. Seven people were injured on May 28 when gunfire broke out near City Hall. In response, Taylor’s mother released a statement imploring protesters to fight for justice “without hurting each other.”

Taylor was fatally shot by plainclothes officers conducting a “no-knock” search warrant at her apartment in March as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at the scene.

Her boyfriend said he thought someone was breaking into the apartment in the middle of the night and fired at the officers. Taylor was struck by the officers’ returning fire.

The city has since banned no-knock warrants. No charges have been brought against the officers involved in her death. One officer, Brett Hankison, was fired from the force last week.