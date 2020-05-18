Possible tornado in Louisiana leaves 1 dead, several injured as homes damaged in severe weather

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At least one person was killed and several were injured after a possible tornado was reported Sunday night in Louisiana, according to officials.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lake Charles had issued a tornado warning until 9:15 p.m. CDT for Acadia Parish for a radar-indicated tornado in the area.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said in a report that one person was killed in Acadia Parish when a mobile home flipped over onto Prudence Highway three miles north of Church Point, La.

The SPC report also said there were multiple injuries in the area. The Acadian Ambulance Service said around 9:45 p.m. in a tweet that at least six people were injured.

"Acadian Ambulance responded with multiple units to a tornado in Church Point (La). Transported 6 patients and awaiting another," the service said.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said on Facebook the town itself received "very minimal damage" from the severe weather that came through, with no injuries reported.

"Just out of Town our neighbors to the North of us on La Highway 751 were not so lucky," he wrote. "I ask everyone to please pray for our neighbors in the Acadia and St Landry Parish area on Highway 751. Our Hearts and Prayers go out to you at this tragic time."

Images shared on social media show the damage after the apparent twister. Tracy Freeman Thibodeaux said on Facebook the storm hit her daughter's trailer as she was in it with her four children, with all surviving.

"This is her trailer. Across the street from where it was supposed to be. They were inside," she wrote of the trailer that was reduced to crumpled metal.

Church Point resident Wyatt Thibodeaux told KLFY-TV he could see the storm coming right at his property and was able to run to shelter before it struck.

“[I] took off running towards the shop. going the opposite way, sounded like a freight train when it hit," he told the television station.

The SPC said the same possible tornado flipped a sem-truck over near the intersection of highways 751 and 35, north of the center of Church Point.

Multiple homes had severe damage and numerous trees were also downed by the storm.

The NWS in Lake Charles told the Daily Advertiser it will be sending someone to investigate the apparent twister. Two additional tornadoes were reported in nearby parishes as a cold front pushed through the region on Sunday.

Tornado season typically peaks in May when more than 250 twisters are reported.

Severe weather outbreaks across the South and Southern Plains earlier this year have made 2020 the deadliest year for tornadoes since 2011, with at least 73 killed so far.