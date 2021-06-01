Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

1-year-old girl, 2 others killed at Louisiana swimming pool

The motive remains unknown

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people walked into the swimming pool area of a Louisiana apartment complex on Memorial Day and opened fire on two young men, also killing a 1-year-old girl who was playing by the pool, police said.

NEW ORLEANS VIOLENCE: GIRL, 12, AT GRADUATION PARTY AMONG 3 KILLED IN BLOODY WEEKEND

The shootings happened after the two entered the gated area and confronted the victims, Baton Rouge police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. told The Advocate.

After an argument, the suspects shot both of them — Reginald Thomas, 20; and Dewayne Dunn, 17 — and also struck the child, Ja’tyri Brown.

Gunmen seen jumping out of vehicle before carrying out Florida shootingVideo

Police say Thomas and Dunn died at the scene. Ja’tyri died later at a hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Details about the suspects or a possible motive were not immediately released, the newspaper reported.

Your Money