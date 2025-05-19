Louisiana State Police captures 4th escaped inmate in NOLA prison break, 6 still at large

A fourth inmate has been captured by authorities after escaping from a New Orleans jail on Friday with six other convicts.

"Louisiana State Police just captured inmate Gary C. Price," FBI New Orleans confirmed in a post on X.

"The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain out on the street this evening searching for the remaining six. If you have any information please call 1-800-Call-FBI or send us a tip online," the post continued.

Price, 21, was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon, domestic abuse, simple assault, aggravated criminal damage to property and resisting an officer, according to officials.

Officials said Price will ultimately be transported to a secure state facility outside the area and booked.

Authorities said that some fugitives may have left the city or the state of Louisiana, and the public has been urged to stay alert, not be alarmed and report any tips. The FBI in a statement said it has "surged resources" and is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the inmates.

A source confirmed to Fox News that authorities have come close to detaining others, but the "timing has been off."

The source added it's possible the remaining fugitives have left New Orleans, but it's believed most, if not all of them, are still here.

Police said that "over 200 Law Enforcement personnel from various local, state, and federal agencies continue to work around the clock to locate the remaining fugitives."

The six fugitives still on the run are Jermaine Donald, 42; Antoine Massey, 33; Leo Tate, 31; Lenton Vanburen, 27; Derrick Groves, 27; and Corey Boyd, 19.

The fugitives on the run are:

Corey E. Boyd, 19, charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal carrying of weapons involving a crime, and obstruction of justice.

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, charged with illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, charged with domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug charges.

Louisiana State Police released images of the captured fugitives being led into a helicopter on Friday night.

Kendall Myles, 20, was apprehended after a brief foot chase through the French Quarter soon after the escape. He had previously escaped twice from juvenile detention centers.

By Friday evening, two more fugitives had been captured. Officials found Robert Moody, 21, in New Orleans thanks to a Crimestoppers tip, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dkenan Dennis was found near the Chef Menteur Highway, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced on the social platform X.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday it's unlikely the inmates could have escaped without some kind of help.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said that they "clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this."

She is calling for a full investigation of the incident.

A female civilian employee monitoring the pod "stepped away" to get food and missed the getaway, according to authorities.

Officials said the video feed was not being actively monitored at the time, but it was reviewed after the inmates were discovered missing hours later.

The escapees were not discovered missing until a routine headcount at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The jail is only at 60% staffing, and at the time of the escape, four supervisors and 36 staff members were monitoring 1,400 inmates, authorities said.

Three jail employees have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.

Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack tells Fox News Digital that "the jailbreak in New Orleans should get everyone’s attention."

"This wasn’t a complicated escape. Ten inmates got out through a hole behind a toilet,"Pack said. "It took more than seven hours before anyone noticed they were gone. That tells you a lot about what’s going on inside that jail. Too few people on staff. Not enough oversight. And likely not enough working equipment or security checks."

Pack said that the number one goal for law enforcement is to get all the inmates back into custody quickly and safely.

"Police don’t want this to end with anyone getting injured, including the escapees. The goal is to find them, surround them, and bring them in without any drama. That’s what officers train for. It’s not about chasing headlines. It’s about doing the job carefully and professionally, even when the public is watching," Pack said.

