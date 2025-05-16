New Orleans jail inmates charged with murder and other crimes escape

Nearly a dozen inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday morning, and at least one has been apprehended, according to authorities.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said her agency was notified at 10:30 a.m. that there were 11 escapees from the sheriff's prison.

Kirkpatrick said when notified, she immediately offered any and all resources to the sheriff.

"This is an urgent and a serious situation," she said during a news conference. "Please be mindful. We know or have asked for pictures of these escapees from the sheriff's office. … We do also want to make I appeal to the public that if you see something, and you just think this is not right, don't hesitate. Call 911."

Anyone found to be aiding an escapee will be charged as an accomplice, according to authorities.

A violent offender warrant squad is actively searching for the escapees along with the FBI and U.S. Marshals.

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.