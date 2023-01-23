Louisiana police hunt for Baton Rouge nightclub shooting suspects behind 'targeted' attack that wounded 12

Louisiana police say the mass shooting that left a dozen people wounded at a Baton Rouge nightclub was a "targeted" attack," as the manhunt for the suspect or suspects responsible stretches to Monday.

Three Baton Rouge police officers were nearby when shots erupted around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and responded to the Dior Bar & Lounge.

Twelve people were wounded, including several critically.

"This was not a random act of violence," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Sunday. "Based on the preliminary investigative efforts, we believe this was a target event – that someone specifically was being targeted, and others were also injured in that process."

Fox News Digital reached out to the police department Monday morning seeking an update on the manhunt and the conditions of the hospitalized victims but did not immediately hear back.

ATLANTA DOMESTIC TERRORISM SUSPECTS SEEN SMILING OR STONE-FACED IN ANTI-POLICE RIOT BOOKING PHOTOS

Police did not say how people were targeted or clarify whether there was more than one shooter.

A source told WAFB that surveillance video from inside the club captured the shooting unfold and detectives were analyzing the footage to try to identify the alleged gunman.

Although police have some leads, Paul urged anyone else with information to come forward.

"There is someone who knows something — do the right thing. You can save the next incident because it is obvious that this person has total disregard for life," Paul told reporters Sunday. "Do something about it. Don’t let that be on your conscience if you learn that you could have done something if that person or persons continues their efforts and somebody else is hurt."

WAFB reported that at least five victims were transported to the hospital by emergency responders while the others wounded arrived at the hospital in personal vehicles.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome — who met with mayors of other major U.S. cities in Washington, D.C., last week, to discuss the issue of crime — called the shooting "a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked."

"We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences," Broome tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although the number of homicides in Baton Rouge decreased last year from 2021, Louisiana’s capital city has been plagued by gun violence. In October, an early-morning shooting near Southern University’s campus in Baton Rouge left nine people injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.