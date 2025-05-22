Louisiana police arrest third accomplice in Orleans Parish jailbreak

A third alleged accomplice has been arrested in connection with the escape of one of ten inmates from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility, according to Louisiana State Police.

Connie Weeden, 59, is believed to have assisted the fugitives and was taken into custody following an investigation that revealed she was in contact via phone with escapee Jermaine Donald – both before and after the escape. Donald remains at large.

Authorities say Weeden gave cash to Donald via a "cell phone app." She has been charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

"According to Louisiana law, those convicted of accessory after the fact shall be fined not more than five hundred dollars, or imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, or both," a statement from the LA state police said. "Law enforcement personnel from multiple local, state, and federal agencies will continue to pursue every lead until the remaining fugitives are located. Those who choose to assist or conceal these individuals are violating the law and will be held accountable. Harboring fugitives threatens the safety of our communities and will not be tolerated."

Weeden is the third person charged for aiding the escapees since the jailbreak. Cortnie Harris and Corvanntay Baptiste were previously accused of providing support and transportation to other escapees.

The following fugitives are still at large:

Corey E. Boyd, 19, faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal carrying of weapons involving a crime, and obstruction of justice.

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice, and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle, and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft, and multiple drug counts.

Authorities have reminded the public that these individuals are considered armed and dangerous.