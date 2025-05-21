Two more arrested for allegedly aiding New Orleans jailbreak fugitives

Two people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly helping fugitives who escaped in Friday's New Orleans jailbreak, police said.

According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP), 32-year-old Cortnie Harris of New Orleans and 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste of Slidell were arrested for assisting the fugitives. They have been charged with one felony count each of accessory after the fact and were transported to the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.

"The initial investigation revealed that before the escape Cortnie Harris was in contact via phone with an escapee who remains at large. Furthermore, investigators determined that Harris transported two escapees, who remain at large, to multiple locations in New Orleans," LSP said. "Investigators also determined that Corvanntay Baptiste was in contact via phone and social media with escapee Corey Boyd (captured) and helped facilitate getting him food while he was hiding in a residence."

The news comes on the heels of a jail maintenance worker being arrested Tuesday for allegedly helping the inmates.

Sterling Williams, 33, an Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office employee and maintenance worker in the facility, was arrested and charged with principal to simple escape and one count of malfeasance in office for allegedly turning off the water in the cell from which the escapees fled.

He is being held on a $1.1 million bond, $100,000 per charge.

In an arrest affidavit, he claimed that he was coerced into aiding the escapees under threat of stabbing.

On Tuesday night, LSP announced the capture of Boyd, 19, who was awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder , attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official before the escape.

Five of the escaped inmates are still on the run.

They include:

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug counts.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that she believes the remaining escapees are still located in New Orleans.

"I've notified neighboring state officials that they could have headed in that direction, but my gut says that they're probably staying close to home unless they have significant resources somewhere else," Murrill said. "You're just unlikely to go somewhere where you have zero support and help, most of these, if not all of these individuals grew up in New Orleans ."

This story is developing.