Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi

Louisiana man arrested, charged in deadly Mississippi bus shooting

Rashad Price stands accused of murdering Jay Jackson aboard Greyhound bus on I-10

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Georgia man aboard a bus traveling through Mississippi.

FORMER MISSISSIPPI OFFICERS GET 10 TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON FOR TORTURE OF 2 BLACK MEN

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday as the Greyhound bus was on Interstate 10 near Ocean Springs, and the suspect was captured about 3 a.m. Monday after local deputies saw him crossing the interstate.

Greyhound bus

A view of Greyhound bus company logo in South Edmonton Common, a retail power centre located in Edmonton, Alberta. On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.  (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rashad Price, 26, of Slidell, Louisiana, is charged with murder in the killing of Jay Jackson, 25, of Decatur, Georgia. Price was being held without bond Monday in the jail of Jackson County, Mississippi. An employee at the jail said booking documents did not show whether Price was represented by an attorney.

The MBI news release said that after the fatal shooting, Price demanded that the bus driver stop so he could he could leave the vehicle. The driver went to the nearest exit and called 911, the release said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other passengers were injured.