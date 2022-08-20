Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana mall shooting leaves one injured, no arrests

The shooting at the Acadiana Mall in Lafayette, Louisiana was an isolated incident, police said

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
Police in Lafayette, Louisiana responded Saturday to a shooting at Acadiana Mall where one person was injured.

A public information officer with the police department confirmed to Fox News Digital that one person at the mall was shot and transported to a hospital. 

Police said it is not an active shooter situation.

No one has been taken into custody.

Authorities have not released any further information about the incident. 

