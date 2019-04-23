Suspect allegedly breaks into Louisiana governor's mansion, falls asleep on couch: report

The governor’s mansion in Baton Rouge, La., experienced an extraordinary security breach last week after a man trespassed into the property before damaging a table and falling asleep on a couch, state police revealed Monday.

Thirty-four-year-old Reynard Green was booked Wednesday on simple burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property, possession of a Schedule I narcotic and two counts of battery of a police officer, The Advocate reported. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

NEW ORLEANS CHURCH HAS GOOD FRIDAY GAS GIVEAWAY, PRAYERS AT THE PUMP

Green was found asleep on a couch and had broken an antique table, authorities said.

State Police spokesman J.B. Slaton said Green also had assaulted two law enforcement officers after being taken to a police headquarters.

Slaton said that while the breach remains under investigation, authorities are reviewing security protocols at the mansion "for potential areas of improvement."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities wouldn't immediately comment on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards or his family were in the mansion at the time. A spokesman for the governor referred comment to the State Police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.