Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard
Published

Louisiana boater arrested after shooting Coast Guard helicopter responding to distress signal: report

US Coast Guard aircrew responded to 40-foot vessel 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) in Louisiana arrested a boater who fired multiple shots at a rescue helicopter that was responding to a distress signal, officials said Saturday.

The crew with Coast Guard Eighth District initially responded early Thursday to a distress signal that belonged to a 40-foot vessel about 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, the USCG said.

The MH-60 aircrew reached the boat and tried to lower a radio down to the vessel, where they saw a person and two dogs, officials said.

The individual then pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the helicopter and the crew heard objects strike the aircraft. Due to safety concerns, the crew flew away from the scene.

US COAST GUARD OFFLOADS $475M OF COCAINE, MARIJUANA IN MIAMI

A boater off the coast of Louisiana was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting at a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that was responding to a distress signal.

A boater off the coast of Louisiana was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting at a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that was responding to a distress signal. (U.S. Coast Guard, File)

Once the crew reached Air Station New Orleans, they saw impacts to the helicopter rotors consistent with projectiles from a firearm, officials said.

The USCG dispatched another aircraft, a cutter with Coast Guard investigators and FBI agents on board, and a 45-foot response boat to track the vessel’s movement.

The individual was taken into custody without incident on Friday morning. 

"Safety of life was our number one priority during this challenging incident," said Lt. Phillip VanderWeit, spokesperson for the Eighth Coast Guard District. "Through the professional and skillful work of our crews and interagency partners, we were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident remains under investigation.