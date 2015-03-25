Los Angeles psychic and husband charged with nearly $1 million 'love curse' scam

A Los Angeles psychic and her husband have been charged with bilking a man out of nearly $1 million he provided to break a supposed "love curse."

The Los Angeles Daily News (http://bit.ly/18Foe4K) says April Lee and Michael Johnson were arrested last month in Northern California and are free on bail pending a San Jose court hearing next week.

A woman who answered a phone number listed on their Tarzana business hung up.

Authorities say the couple had promised to remove a curse that Lee claimed was keeping a Los Angeles man from being with his true love.

They allegedly collected nearly $927,000 over two years from the man, who borrowed money from his mother and other family members.

___

Information from: (Los Angeles) Daily News, http://www.dailynews.com