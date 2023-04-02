Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles police ID suspect in Trader Joe’s parking lot shootout

Police say others in the shooting may be gang-affiliated

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angeles police have identified the suspect in a shooting that left one person dead, and three others injured Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of a Trader Joe’s in the West Hills section of Los Angeles around 3:45 p.m. 

Los Angeles Fire Department vehicles responded to a shooting scene in a Trader Joe's parking lot in West Hills. 

Los Angeles Fire Department vehicles responded to a shooting scene in a Trader Joe's parking lot in West Hills.  (FOX 11 LA)

The victims arrived and met with the suspect – identified 34-year-old Mark Connole of Woodland Hills – for what police believe was a drug deal

An argument ensued and shots were fired. Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics pronounced a fourth victim dead at the scene. 

The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a red Honda. A short police pursuit ensued before the driver pulled over and was taken into custody. Connole was booked at Van Nuys jail on suspicion of murder. His bail has been set at $2 million. 

LAPD arrested a suspect accused of fleeing the shooting scene in the parking lot of a Trader Joe's in West Hills. 

LAPD arrested a suspect accused of fleeing the shooting scene in the parking lot of a Trader Joe's in West Hills.  (FOX 11 LA)

The deceased victim was a 45-year-old man, FOX 11 reported, citing officials. His identity is being withheld pending notification to the family. 

Alan Hamilton with the LAPD told the outlet that some involved in the shootout may also be gang affiliated and other arrests could be pending. 

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. 

Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

