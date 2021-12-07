Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Los Angeles police-chase suspect rams into police cruisers in Studio City

The suspect was eventually nabbed

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
LOS ANGELES—News helicopter captured dramatic footage late Monday night in Los Angeles’ Studio City when a police-chase suspect—who was cornered—rammed into multiple LAPD police cruisers while trying to escape.

Fox 11’s SkyFOX helicopter took video of the incident that reportedly started when police gave chase for possible car theft. 

The report pointed out the chase continued throughout the San Fernando Valley. 

LAPD officers could seen surrounding a police-chase suspect in Studio City.

LAPD officers could seen surrounding a police-chase suspect in Studio City. (Fox 11)

The suspect, at one point, seemed to be stuck in a cul-de-sac in Studio City. But video from the helicopter showed the car hit several police cars before the suspect managed to flee.

The police chase on Monday covered parts of the San Fernando Valley. The suspect was eventually apprehended.

The police chase on Monday covered parts of the San Fernando Valley. The suspect was eventually apprehended. (Fox 11)

The report said the suspect was eventually nabbed by police.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

