Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles mayor criticizes 'abhorrent' violence after anti-Israel agitators block synagogue

Mayor Karen Bass said 'blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable'

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Lee Zeldin slams Alvin Bragg for dropping charges against Columbia anti-Israel agitators: This will ‘get worse’ Video

Lee Zeldin slams Alvin Bragg for dropping charges against Columbia anti-Israel agitators: This will ‘get worse’

Former NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin reacts to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dropping charges for some Columbia University protesters and comments on former President Trump's appeal in the Empire State.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, described a violent clash between anti-Israel agitators and Israel supporters as "abhorrent" on social media late Sunday night.

The violence began shortly before noon on Sunday in front of the Adas Torah synagogue in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard.

"Today's violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable," Bass wrote late Sunday night on X.

Bass said she called on the Los Angeles Police Department to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community and outside places of worship throughout the city.

VIOLENCE BREAKS OUT AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS SURROUND LA SYNAGOGUE, CLASH WITH ISRAEL SUPPORTERS

Israel and Palestinian supporters clash outside LA synagogue

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the violence that broke out during a clash on Sunday between anti-Israel agitators and Israel supporters was "abhorrent." (DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"I'll be meeting with Chief Choi tomorrow to further discuss the safety of Angelenos," she wrote.

Video from the scene showed people exchanging punches. Many of the anti-Israel demonstrators were seen wearing keffiyehs and masks while many Israel supporters were seen draped in Israeli flags.

la synagogue riot gear

Los Angeles police responded to the violent clash wearing riot gear and began creating a perimeter.  (Getty Images)

One video appeared to show a group ganging up on a woman lying on the ground in the fetal position while others attempted to break up the crowd.

Police officers could also be seen in riot gear surrounding the perimeter.

At least one person was arrested during the incident and another person sustained minor injuries, according to KTLA.

THREE COLUMBIA DEANS ON LEAVE AFTER REPORTEDLY DISPARAGING ANTISEMITISM PANEL

Clash in Los Angeles

The violence began shortly before noon on Sunday in front of the Adas Torah synagogue in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

"I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence," Bass wrote. "Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable."

"I will be joining Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting this week as we talk about steps forward, together," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been many protests in Los Angeles and across the country following Hamas terrorists' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which prompted ongoing military retaliation from Israeli forces.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.