Violence breaks out after anti-Israel agitators surround LA synagogue, clash with Israel supporters

Anti-Israel agitators clashed with supporters of Israel outside a Los Angeles synagogue Sunday morning, according to reports.

The violence broke out in front of the Adas Torah synagogue in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard before noon.

Video from the scene shows people in either camp trading punches with the other side. Many in the crowd can be seen wearing keffiyehs and masks while people on the ostensibly pro-Israel side can be seen draped in Israeli flags.

One video taken at the scene shows a group appearing to gang up on a woman lying in the fetal position on the ground as others try to break up the crowd.

Aerial footage shows police officers in riot gear surrounding the perimeter.

It's unclear if there were any arrests or what the extent of the injuries were. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for more information.

The violence on Sunday comes more than eight months since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 terror attack, in which Hamas militants, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds more hostage.

The ongoing war has led to a resurgence of antisemitism worldwide as critics point to the high death toll of civilians in Gaza. According to the Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, nearly 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, though that number does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Israel has disputed these figures, saying it is fighting a terrorist group that operates in dense urban areas.