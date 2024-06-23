Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Violence breaks out after anti-Israel agitators surround LA synagogue, clash with Israel supporters

It was unclear how many arrests there were after Sunday morning's altercation

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Israel must finish the fight with Hamas first before dealing with Hezbollah: Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard

Israel must finish the fight with Hamas first before dealing with Hezbollah: Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard

Ret. Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard discusses concerns of a wider regional war as tensions rise between Israel and Hezbollah on 'Fox News Live.'

Anti-Israel agitators clashed with supporters of Israel outside a Los Angeles synagogue Sunday morning, according to reports. 

The violence broke out in front of the Adas Torah synagogue in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard before noon. 

police riot gear synagogue

Police in riot gear at the scene of an altercation outside a Los Angeles synagogue.  (Getty Images)

Video from the scene shows people in either camp trading punches with the other side. Many in the crowd can be seen wearing keffiyehs and masks while people on the ostensibly pro-Israel side can be seen draped in Israeli flags

la synagogue riot gear

Police responded to the scene around 11 a.m.  (Getty Images)

THREE COLUMBIA DEANS ON LEAVE AFTER REPORTEDLY DISPARAGING ANTISEMITISM PANEL

One video taken at the scene shows a group appearing to gang up on a woman lying in the fetal position on the ground as others try to break up the crowd. 

Aerial footage shows police officers in riot gear surrounding the perimeter. 

police riot gear synagogue

Police in riot gear line the perimeter.  (SkyFOX)

It's unclear if there were any arrests or what the extent of the injuries were. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for more information. 

violence at synagogue in LA

Protesters draped in Israeli flags.  (Getty Images)

The violence on Sunday comes more than eight months since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 terror attack, in which Hamas militants, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds more hostage. 

violence in LA at Jewish synagogue

Aerial footage shows some in the pro-Israeli side draped in Israeli flags.  (Getty Images)

The ongoing war has led to a resurgence of antisemitism worldwide as critics point to the high death toll of civilians in Gaza. According to the Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, nearly 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, though that number does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. 

Israel has disputed these figures, saying it is fighting a terrorist group that operates in dense urban areas. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 