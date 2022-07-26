Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Los Angeles man charged in death of 5-year-old son

The boy was found unconscious in an East Hollywood, California apartment bathtub and blood was found in a bedroom, Los Angeles police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man has been arrested and charged with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a Los Angeles bathroom Monday, police said. 

Darwin Reyes, 32, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section, the LAPD said. He faces a charge of willing cruelty to a child. 

Officers responded Monday afternoon to a call about a 5-year-old boy unconscious in a bathtub in East Hollywood

Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle. A Los Angeles man is charged with the death of his 5-year-old son. 

"Upon the officers' arrival, they observed vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom of the residence," the LAPD said. 

Officers attempted to render first aid and paramedics were called. The boy later died at a hospital.

Reyes was booked into jail Monday night and is being held on $1 million bail. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.