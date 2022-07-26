Los Angeles man charged in death of 5-year-old son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been arrested and charged with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a Los Angeles bathroom Monday, police said.

Darwin Reyes, 32, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section, the LAPD said. He faces a charge of willing cruelty to a child.

Officers responded Monday afternoon to a call about a 5-year-old boy unconscious in a bathtub in East Hollywood.

POLICE SEARCH FOR LEADS IN 2002 MURDER OF TEXAS GIRL, 4, KIDNAPPED FROM HER HOME

"Upon the officers' arrival, they observed vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom of the residence," the LAPD said.

Officers attempted to render first aid and paramedics were called. The boy later died at a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reyes was booked into jail Monday night and is being held on $1 million bail.