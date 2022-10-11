Los Angeles homeless man breaks into restaurant through skylight; second entry in a week

A homeless man in Los Angeles broke into a restaurant for the second time in just one week, this time entering through a skylight in the ceiling and drinking expensive liquor until passing out.

The incident happened at Baja Cantina in Venice early Sunday morning, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

In video shared with the station, the homeless man can be seen dangling from the ceiling as he lowers himself into the restaurant.

He then goes behind the bar and raids the restaurant’s liquor. The man caused thousands of dollars in damages before passing out on a floor, where employees found him.

General Manager Piero Sanchez told the station that he saw the man the previous night screaming and wandering in the middle of an intersection without pants on.

"It’s shocking, but the worst part is that you begin to normalize it," Sanchez said.

A week earlier, the same man was caught on surveillance video breaking into the restaurant and swiping a bottle of expensive Mezcal, the report said.

Sanchez said that while the restaurant has beefed up its security, he wonders where it will end.

Residents of Venice have previously blasted city leaders for not enforcing laws banning overnight homeless encampments.