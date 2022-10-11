Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles homeless man breaks into restaurant through skylight; second entry in a week

Homeless man climbed through skylight of Baja Cantina in Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Los Angeles homeless man breaks into restaurant through skylight Video

Los Angeles homeless man breaks into restaurant through skylight

A homeless man in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles broke into a restaurant for the second time in just one week through a skylight.

A homeless man in Los Angeles broke into a restaurant for the second time in just one week, this time entering through a skylight in the ceiling and drinking expensive liquor until passing out.

The incident happened at Baja Cantina in Venice early Sunday morning, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

In video shared with the station, the homeless man can be seen dangling from the ceiling as he lowers himself into the restaurant.

He then goes behind the bar and raids the restaurant’s liquor. The man caused thousands of dollars in damages before passing out on a floor, where employees found him.

CHICAGO POSTAL WORKERS ATTACKED BY SERIAL ARMED ROBBER: CRIMINALS KNOW THERE ARE ‘NO CONSEQUENCES’

The homeless man climbed through a skylight and lowered himself into the restaurant.

The homeless man climbed through a skylight and lowered himself into the restaurant. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

General Manager Piero Sanchez told the station that he saw the man the previous night screaming and wandering in the middle of an intersection without pants on.

The man was seen on surveillance video, drinking liquor from bottles, smoking cigarettes and destroying parts of the establishment.

The man was seen on surveillance video, drinking liquor from bottles, smoking cigarettes and destroying parts of the establishment. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

"It’s shocking, but the worst part is that you begin to normalize it," Sanchez said.

Employees found the homeless man passed out when they came to work in the morning.

Employees found the homeless man passed out when they came to work in the morning. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

A week earlier, the same man was caught on surveillance video breaking into the restaurant and swiping a bottle of expensive Mezcal, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanchez said that while the restaurant has beefed up its security, he wonders where it will end.

Residents of Venice have previously blasted city leaders for not enforcing laws banning overnight homeless encampments.  