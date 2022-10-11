Chicago postal workers attacked by serial armed robber: Criminals know there are 'no consequences'

Residents of Chicago now fear a new wave of criminal activity as numerous incidents were reported of an armed suspect robbing postal workers at gunpoint.

Chicago mayoral candidate and Democratic alderman Raymond Lopez and Alderman Anthony Napolitano joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the Chicago crime wave and the new attacks.

"The criminals know that there are a lot of goods being transported through the Postal Service, and they are targeting our workers, trying to get a hold of those keys so that they could break into the mailboxes, violate federal law, city law and every other law they could think of, because in Chicago, there are no consequences," Lopez said.

One woman in Chicago reportedly had a $37,000 check stolen in October. After attempting to send the check in the mail to a landscaping contractor, she learned that the check was deposited by someone else.

Chicago police reported at least five similar cases since mid-August and have sent out a community notice, warning residents of the criminal activity.

"The postal workers have become like every other citizen around Chicago, worried about every step they take," Napolitano told host Ainsley Earhardt.

"We have seen where under this administration, criminals have been emboldened to get wilder and crazier," Lopez said.

"We have to show that there are consequences for actions in the city of Chicago, where everyone feels like they are under the gun, literally and figuratively," said Lopez, laying the blame on Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"We have to have a city government and a mayor who draws a line and says that if you are going to be a bad criminal in our city, we are going to deal with you quickly and swiftly."