Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles County deputies shoot woman in Covina

Woman was taken to hospital, no other information has been released

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot a woman Saturday morning, and she was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 'CRIMINAL THREAT' MADE AGAINST DEPUTIES

The shooting took place after 10 a.m. in Covina, a city about 22 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Police officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot a woman Saturday, leaving her injured and taken to a local hospital. Deputies did not release any other details. 

Police officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot a woman Saturday, leaving her injured and taken to a local hospital. Deputies did not release any other details. 

Officials did not release more details on the shooting as of early Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP