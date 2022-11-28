Los Angeles County deputies shoot woman in Covina

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot a woman Saturday morning, and she was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

The shooting took place after 10 a.m. in Covina, a city about 22 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials did not release more details on the shooting as of early Saturday afternoon.

