Los Angeles counselor fatally beaten at children's home trying to break up fight; 4 minors, 2 adults arrested

A counselor at a California home for troubled or impaired youth was beaten to death after trying to break up a fight while at work, police announced.

Six people, including four minors, were arrested following Saturday’s fatal attack on 25-year-old David Mcknight-Hillman at Wayfinder Family Services in Los Angeles, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a Monday evening press release.

Police said they were called to the Angeles Boulevard Vista facility shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of "juveniles involved in a fight." Deputies arrived to find Mcknight-Hillman suffering from "what appeared to be blunt force trauma injuries," police said.

The counselor was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved, police said.

Investigators determined Mcknight-Hillman, whose job included caring for the residents every day, was brutally beaten after trying to intervene during a fight, officials said, Police are still working to identify a motive in the attack.

Four minors and two 18-year-olds have since been arrested in connection with the death, and a fifth juvenile was still on the loose as of the time of the press release’s publication. The 18-year-olds were charged with murder, police said.

Wayfinder Family Services is a nonprofit facility that provides housing and support to juveniles and adults, its website states. It also provides services for people who are visually impaired or have special needs. A Wayfinder spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request seeking comment.