At least two injured in Los Angeles Burlington Coat Factory shooting, suspect in custody, police say
A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed
Two people were wounded Thursday after a gunman opened fire inside a Los Angeles clothing outlet, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News.
A suspect was taken into custody inside the store, police said. Circumstances of what led to the gunfire were not disclosed.
The condition of the victims was not known, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said.
