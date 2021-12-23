Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

At least two injured in Los Angeles Burlington Coat Factory shooting, suspect in custody, police say

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were wounded Thursday after a gunman opened fire inside a Los Angeles clothing outlet, authorities said. 

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News. 

A suspect was taken into custody inside the store, police said. Circumstances of what led to the gunfire were not disclosed. 

A Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. At least two people were injured during a shooting in the store on Thursday, police said.

A Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. At least two people were injured during a shooting in the store on Thursday, police said. (KTTV)

The condition of the victims was not known, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Your Money