Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles authorities pursue, capture female suspect in 'Security' shirt who stole armed police cruiser

The pursuit began in Los Angeles County and ended in Orange County

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angeles authorities on Monday were in pursuit of a female suspect who stole a police cruiser with weapons in the back. 

The police chase reportedly began around 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Rancho Dominguez, a community south of Los Angeles

Helicopter footage showing the stolen police cruiser driving at 161 mph. 

Helicopter footage showing the stolen police cruiser driving at 161 mph.  (KTTV)

Officials say the suspect took the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cruiser when it was parked and a chase ensued. 

Footage from SkyFOX shows the driver barreling eastbound on the 91 freeway, weaving around other vehicles, topping speeds of 160 mph before exiting the freeway in the Anaheim-Fullerton area of Orange County. 

Deputies managed to block the suspect and pulled her out of the cruiser before arresting her. The suspect could be seen wearing a shirt that said "Security" on her back. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

