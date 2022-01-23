Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Los Angeles area ‘ambush’ shooting at house party leaves 4 dead, 1 hurt, reports say

Police haven't released a potential motive

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Los Angeles area shooting at a house party early Sunday left four people dead and another injured, according to local reports and city officials. 

The shooting took place in Inglewood, a city of about 100,000 people 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, around 1:30 a.m. 

    The 1300 block of North Park Avenue, where the shooting took place. (Google Maps)

    Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. speaks at a celebration to welcome NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams, at the Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California. (Reuters)

    Inglewood mayor James Butts aka James T. Butts poses at the LA Stadium &amp; Entertainment District construction site.  ( Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, FOX 11 reported. Paramedics rushed two others to the hospital. One of them is expected to survive, and the other died en route to the hospital, according to CBS2. 

The victims who died were reportedly two females and two males. 

Speaking to reporters later Sunday morning, Inglewood Mayor James Butts described the shooting as an "ambush" involving multiple shooters firing multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun. The mayor said it was the largest number of single shooting victims in Inglewood since the 1990s.  

"These are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society," Butts said of the shooters. "Turn yourselves in. We will find you, and we will prosecute you." 

Police haven't released a potential motive or said if any of the victims were targeted. Officers interviewed witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood looking for possible security camera footage. 

Fox News has reached out to the Inglewood Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department seeking further information but did not hear back before publication. 

The man who survived allegedly admitted to being a member of a street gang in another city and investigators are trying to determine if the shooting was gang-related, CBS2 reported

Inglewood is home to SoFi Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

