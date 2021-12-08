Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles: 34,000 students may be barred from schools over vaccine mandate

The report said about 85% of the students have complied with the order

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
LOS ANGELES--About 34,000 public school students in Los Angeles who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine have not taken the jab and could be barred from in-person learning because they will not be fully vaccinated in time for the district's Jan. 10 deadline, a report said.

The Los Angeles Times, which first reported on the number, said the Los Angeles Unified School District has shown no signs that it intends to loosen the rule. The district did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Megan Reilly, the interim superintendent, joined a virtual board meeting on Tuesday and praised the district’s efforts, the paper reported. She said the schools have "some of the strongest safety standards in the nation" and she plans to "keep it that way." 

The report said about 85% of the students have complied with the orders. There are 630,000 students In the school system.

A nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to high school student during a City of Long Beach Public Health Covid-19 mobile vaccination clinic at the California State University Long Beach. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The LAUSD announced earlier this year that all students over the age of 12 need to be vaccinated in order to attend classes on campus. The Associated Press called the move "one of the toughest anti-COVID mandates" in the country.

Students walk to their classrooms at a public middle school in Los Angeles, California, September 10, 2021. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Students who can’t show proof of vaccination won’t be permitted to have in-person learning following the end of winter break unless they have a medical or other exemption.

The paper reported that unvaccinated students will be moved into an independent study program or will have to leave the system altogether.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

