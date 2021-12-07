California offers boy pizza to get vaccinated, tells him not to 'say anything'

A California mother has claimed that her 13-year-old son was told not to say anything after being given the COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for pizza at his school without her consent, according to a local report.

Maribel Duarte told NBC Los Angeles on Monday that her son recently came home from Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in South Los Angeles with a vaccine card, telling her that he accepted the shot after he was offered pizza.

CALIFORNIA'S PROPOSED WOKE MATH CURRICULUM ALARMS MATHEMATICIANS, SCIENTISTS

"It hurt to know he got a shot without my permission, without knowing and without signing any papers for him to get the shot," Duarte said, adding that she is vaccinated and isn’t anti-vaccine.

The mother told the station that the woman who gave her son the shot and signed the paper told him, "Please don’t say anything. I don’t want to get in trouble."

The child’s school is a part of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second-largest in the U.S., which saw enrollment drop by more than 27,000 – or 6% – at the start of the school year amid a vaccine mandate for kids over 12 years old.

The district told the station that while it can’t comment on student matters, it does follow a "safe schools to safe steps incentive program" that is meant to ensure measures are set for vaccinated students to get prizes.

Fox News has reached out to the LAUSD for comment but did not immediately hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The LAUSD announced in Sept. that all students 12 years of age or older will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 10, 2022, unless they are granted a medical or other exemption.

Students who remain unvaccinated without an exemption will be forced to shift back to virtual learning.

On Nov. 22, the LAUSD said that 79% of students in the district have a complete, pending, or partial vaccination record, or qualify for conditional admission or medical exemption.