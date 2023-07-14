Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles 1st grade teacher charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 6 students

Martin Reyes Jr., 29, faces 10 counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A first-grade teacher working in Los Angeles, California, was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting six female students.

Sunrise Elementary School teacher Martin Reyes Jr., 29, is accused of sexually abusing six girls in his class during recess inside a classroom, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, according to Fox 11.

Reyes was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was conducted in response to multiple reports of sexual abuse against students.

SERIAL LOS ANGELES RAPIST PREYED ON WOMEN HE MET ONLINE AS VICTIM COUNT CLIMBS: POLICE

Martin Reyes Jr.

Martin Reyes Jr., 29, is accused of sexually abusing six girls in his class during recess inside a classroom. (LAPD)

"Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence," Gascón said. 

"I encourage any victim of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care."

KIND ACT BACKFIRES ON GOOD SAMARITAN WHEN HOMELESS MAN STEALS CAR, LEADS POLICE ON CHASE

Los Angeles, USA - Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle, with the reflection of Union Station's tower visible in the car's window.

A first-grade teacher working in Los Angeles, California, was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting six female students. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reyes faces 10 counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14. His next court date is scheduled for September 27.