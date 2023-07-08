Kind act backfires on good Samaritan when homeless man steals car, leads police on chase

A good Samaritan in California who helped a homeless man over the Fourth of July only to have his car stolen says he forgives the man and hopes he gets back on his feet.

The good Samaritan said his mother and niece were traveling the Fourth of July in the Fresno area when they saw the homeless man in distress on the side of the road, local CBS affiliate KBAK-TV reported.

The homeless man said he was looking for his mother in the area and needed to get back to his "land" near Big Bear.

The pair decided to give the unidentified man a ride and FaceTimed the good Samaritan so he could speak to the hitchhiker. The good Samaritan told KBAK-TV that he showered the homeless man with compliments and words of encouragement during the call because the hitchhiker said he felt worthless.

The three arrived to a home in Bakersfield, where the good Samaritan met the homeless man for the first time. The family gave him food, clothes and money and drove him to a local Planet Fitness to shower. Later that evening, they even took the hitchhiker to a fireworks event for the holiday.

Later that evening, the family reportedly said he could sleep in the good Samaritan's vehicle.

The next day, the good Samaritan decided to drive the homeless man to LA rather than giving him a train ticket. But when the man went inside the house to say goodbye to his family, the hitchhiker allegedly stole his vehicle and fled.

Bakersfield Police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle the afternoon of July 5, and the incident escalated into the California Highway Patrol chasing down the stolen Toyota Camry.

Video footage reveals that the police were able to catch the man once he made his way onto the interstate by using a technique known as the "PIT maneuver." It allows police to "force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop," according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs.

Police arrested the man and transported him to the Los Angeles County jail.

Although the good Samaritan had about $8,000 in damage to his stolen car, he has reportedly declined to press charges against the homeless man. He reportedly doesn't want to deter others from helping those in need. He added that he hopes to get back in contact with the man and help him get to his destination, KBAK reported.

