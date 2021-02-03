Lori Vallow attorney requests limited cellphone privileges in jail

An attorney for Lori Vallow, the so-called "cult mom" who is charged in connection with the deaths of her two children, has asked a judge to provide his client with limited access to a cellphone so she can consult her counsel in private.

Attorney Mark Means filed the motion last month in Idaho's Seventh Judicial District, claiming that Vallow has been unable to discuss the case with him after he was denied access to meet with her in the attorney-client room at the Madison County Detention Center for several months in 2020.

Means said in the document that he and Vallow were limited to telephone communication using two options: a desk phone where she is handcuffed and "approximately two feet from the ear of a deputy" or a second phone that records calls and is "approximately 15-20 feet from said deputy."

The attorney said that in early January he was allowed inside the detention center but only given the option to speak with Vallow "through the 'public' room and metal corded telephone, again with two video cameras videotaping these privilege meetings."

Due to these conditions, Means asked the court to allow him to meet with Vallow "uninterrupted, face to face," shut off video and other recordings during privileged communication, and, at his client's expense, provide her with a cellphone that is limited in access to her defense counsel.

A judge has yet to rule on the request.

Vallow and her current husband, Chad Daybell, are charged in Idaho in connection with concealment and other crimes related to the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Their bodies were found in June on Daybell's property.

Means will appear with Daybell's attorney in front of a Fremont County judge on March 22 to request a change of venue, arguing that their clients will not get a fair and impartial jury in the county, KIFI-TV reported. The attorneys will also deliver a motion to dismiss the charges.