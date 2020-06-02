At least 50 handguns stolen in overnight heist in California, police say

More than 50 handguns were stolen in an overnight looting spree in California, marking another escalation in nearly a week of protests seeking justice for George Floyd.

Travis Morgan, the owner of Guns, Fishing, & Other Stuff in Vacaville, told Fox News between 50 and 70 handguns were stolen during the early-morning heist that occurred shortly before 3 a.m.

Police believe the suspects used social media to organize and coordinate the hit, according to local reports.

Officers from the Vacaville Police Department responded to reports of a group of people wearing black pulling into the parking lot of the shop, and when they arrived, they saw that the glass windows were broken.

Morgan told Fox News four out of the eight suspects were caught by police and 13 of the guns have been recovered.

He estimates roughly $70,000 to $80,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in the break-in.

The shop was just one of several looted and damaged throughout the night as thieves ransacked businesses overnight.

A Solano Mall in Fairfield, Calif., a Best Buy and other stores were busted into and merchandise ripped from the shelves, according to footage from KCRA News.