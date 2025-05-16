NJ Transit strike could potentially affect thousands going to major New York sporting events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NJ Transit engineers began their strike overnight on Friday morning, affecting hundreds of thousands of commuters.

While the number of travelers decreases on a typical Friday post-pandemic, there are two huge sporting events in New York on Friday night that a large chunk of attendees will need to find an alternate route.

Friday kicks off the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and Mets in the Bronx, and it is not uncommon for New Jersey residents to take the train to Penn Station.

From there, fans are able to take the subway, as the B, D, and 4 trains all famously stop at E 161st Street - Yankee Stadium.

The Bronx stadium can hold more than 52,000 fans, including standing room, and with the cross-town rivalry, the number of fans will undoubtedly get close to that number. Some brave souls, however, will now have to opt to be a designated driver.

However, driving into the Bronx certainly is not the worst option.

Perhaps the much tougher commute on Friday night now will be to Madison Square Garden for Game 6 between the Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Despite the arena only being able to hold roughly one-third of the capacity Yankee Stadium can, MSG sits practically directly above Penn Station, right in the middle of Manhattan, where driving is already a pain.

If the Knicks win, it goes without saying that fans will take to the streets to party, just like they have done after most playoff games. Seventh Avenue was shut down after their win against Boston in Game 4.

Friday is the last Knicks game at MSG until at least Wednesday, but if Boston wins on Friday and then Game 7 on Monday, the Knicks season is over. However, the Subway Series kicks off a six-game homestand for the Bronx Bombers which stretches until Thursday.

To top it all off, Shakira and Pitbull are holding a concert at the 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium, which has its own NJ Transit station, on Friday.

It is estimated that nearly 270 million passengers take NJ Transit annually.

