Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide

Long Island man arrested with date rape drug at train station after woman's body found in suitcase: police

Huntington man Ronald Schroeder arrested at New York City's Penn Station

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Serial killer known as 'Hollywood Ripper' facing charges in Illinois for 1993 murder of teen Video

Serial killer known as 'Hollywood Ripper' facing charges in Illinois for 1993 murder of teen

Michael Gargiulo, 48, has already been sentenced to death for the murders of two women in California.

Transit police in New York City have captured a man carrying a date rape drug at Penn Station in connection with the discovery of a dead woman stuffed in a suitcase near an apartment complex on suburban Long Island, according to authorities.

Ronald Schroeder, 41, pleaded not guilty to charges of concealing a human corpse and possession of both methamphetamine and GHB at his arraignment Saturday, court records show. 

The victim, 31-year-old Seikeya Jones, was found with her wrists and ankles tied inside a suitcase dumped on Nassau Road in Huntington last week, Newsday reported, citing prosecutors' courtroom remarks. That's about 40 miles east of the city.

NY MURDER-SUICIDE LEAVES 5 DEAD BEFORE MEETING WITH REALTOR TO SELL RECENTLY DECEASED MOTHER'S HOME

Ron Schroeder in green jail jumpsuit with a white udnershirt, long hair and graying goatee.

Ron Schroeder, 41, faces charges after concealing human remains and drug possession after police allegedly found a woman dead in a suitcase near his apartment and captured him carrying the date rape drug GHB. (Suffolk County Sheriff's Office)

Schroeder, whose listed address is at an apartment building adjacent to the suitcase, did not appear in court himself due to an illness, according to the paper, but prosecutors claimed he gave a "detailed admission" after investigators allegedly encountered the scent of human remains in his home.

Judge Jennifer Henry ordered Schroeder remanded without bail, and he is due back in court Thursday.

GRANDMOTHER KILLS COLLEGE TRACK COACH IN MURDER-SUICIDE IN WEALTHY NEW YORK NEIGHBORHOOD: POLICE

Apartment building partially concealed by trees and power lines

A Google Maps image shows the apartment building on Nassau Road near where police say they recovered the remains of Seikeya Jones stuffed in a suitcase. Resident Ronald Schroeder has been arrested. (Google Maps)

Jones' family reported her missing on Aug. 16, according to ABC 7.

A 911 caller reported suspicious activity in the woods outside the Huntington apartment building on Sept. 3, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement.

Responding officers found the suitcase, and investigators later identified Jones as the victim.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police captured Schroeder at Manhattan's Penn Station around 2 p.m. Friday on an outstanding drug warrant, according to authorities.

Penn Station seen from exterior with a few people coming and going

Pennsylvania Station entrance in New York, N.Y. on July 8, 2024. MTA police arrested Ronald Schroeder at the famed train stop in connection with the remains of a woman found tied up in a suitcase 40 miles away. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then they tacked on the possession of a controlled substance charge after allegedly finding gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, also known as the date rape drug GHB.

Police had not yet released Jones' cause and manner of death as of Monday morning. Additional charges appear likely.