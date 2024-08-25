NY murder-suicide leaves 5 dead before meeting with realtor to sell recently deceased mother's home: report

A horrifying murder-suicide on New York's Long Island left five people dead, and it reportedly happened before a family was set to meet with a realtor to sell a recently deceased woman's home.

Nassau County police arrived at the home on Wyoming Court in Syosset around noon Sunday – about 30 miles east of New York City.

Responding officers found the gunman outside, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities. They found four more victims dead inside the home.

Police did not immediately identify the victims.

Mary Macaluso, a local realtor, told the local newspaper Newsday that she was supposed to meet a group of relatives at the address to discuss selling the home after the death of its owner and the family matriarch.

"The kids were all here for the funeral, and they asked me to come to look at the house," she told the paper. One of the siblings had reportedly asked for the meeting while other relatives were in town from Florida for the funeral.

Records and an online obituary show Theresa Martha DeLucia, 95, is the home's most recent resident and was buried last week, Newsday reported.

The online obituary was no longer visible online as of Sunday evening.

A couple living in the neighborhood told FOX 5 New York the alleged gunman was in his 60s and had recently lost his mother, who was in her 90s.

The couple said the son and mother had been living in the neighborhood for years.

"I didn’t think that… he’d take his whole family, his siblings. I thought maybe he was distraught, and he did this to himself only," the neighbor told the local station.

"This is really heartbreaking. This is such a quiet little neighborhood they used to call it a bedroom community. It’s shocking," another neighbor told FOX 5.

The home had not yet been listed for sale – but real estate website Zillow estimated its value at nearly $900,000.

Other homes nearby have sold for close to $1 million, according to the site.