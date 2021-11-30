Long Island explosion: NY police, FBI hunt person behind blast amid potential terror concerns

Authorities on New York’s Long Island are hunting the person responsible for a blast on a small island that left a small crater in the sand and shook houses miles away, sparking potential terror concerns.

Speaking at a press conference in Yaphank Monday, Suffolk County police acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron told reporters, "Obviously our department is concerned as to why someone would detonate a device of this size and magnitude on an uninhabited island."

"So we definitely want to find out who did it," he continued, according to Newsday. "If you are the person responsible for this detonation, I encourage you to come forward and identify yourself to our department so we can find the root cause of this incident and allay any concerns for the public."

LONG ISLAND BLAST BEING INVESTIGATED BY COPS, FBI OVER CONCERNS IT COULD PRELUDE TO SOMETHING ELSE

Suffolk County police received 30 911 calls about the explosion that happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on the uninhabited Fox Island, located off the town of Babylon, Cameron said, adding that Nassau County police also received 911 calls about the blast felt and heard from homes and businesses.

Marine Bureau officers located a crater – about 4 feet wide by 2 feet deep – on the north side of Fox Island that appeared to have been created when the unspecified device detonated. Suffolk County police’s arson section detectives are seeking information about a vessel seen fleeing the area around the time of the detonation – which Cameron described as a 23-foot-long boat with stripes.

An aviation unit helicopter also was deployed above the scene.

"We do know that when people produce homemade explosives, very often they want to test those explosives to make sure they function as intended," Cameron said, "so that is one of our concerns, and that is why we want to determine what transpired yesterday morning."

In statements to Fox News Digital Monday, a Suffolk County police spokeswoman acknowledged "terrorism is always a concern because people do test devices before using them." She confirmed the department is investigating alongside the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Fox News Digital followed up with Suffolk County police Tuesday morning about whether any possible persons of interest or suspects have been identified on the third day since the explosion.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer described hearing the explosion Sunday from his home about a quarter-mile from the Great South Bay. He said Babylon Public Safety was also overwhelmed with calls about the blast on Fox Island, where duck hunters and recreational boaters sometimes stop from Bergen Point. Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavorata described the island as "off the beaten path," admitting at Monday’s press conference, "I never even heard of it before yesterday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Online forums suggest residents in the towns of Sayville and Smithtown also heard the blast or felt their homes shake from the explosion. Investigators have ruled out a sonic boom by an aircraft.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the arson section at 631-852-6024 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.