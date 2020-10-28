Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Philadelphia imposes curfew after 2 consecutive nights of violence

Curfew in effect in Philadelphia following widespread looting

Curfew in effect in Philadelphia following widespread looting

Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie joins 'Hannity' with the latest on aftermath of deadly police shooting

Philadelphia imposed a citywide curfew Wednesday after two nights of unrest that saw violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

Businesses were also ransacked and vandalized amid unrest over the fatal shooting of a Black man.

The curfew will run from 9 p.m.to 6 a.m. Thursday. Businesses were notified in a message from the city managing director's office. 

Grocery stores, restaurants, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate delivery services after 9 p.m.

