Live Updates: Philadelphia imposes curfew after 2 consecutive nights of violence

Philadelphia imposed a citywide curfew Wednesday after two nights of unrest that saw violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

Businesses were also ransacked and vandalized amid unrest over the fatal shooting of a Black man.

The curfew will run from 9 p.m.to 6 a.m. Thursday. Businesses were notified in a message from the city managing director's office.

Grocery stores, restaurants, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate delivery services after 9 p.m.

