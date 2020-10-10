Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hurricanes - Typhoons
Published

Live Updates: Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast

It is expected to impact some of the same areas that were damaged by Hurricane Laura about six weeks ago.

Fox News
close
Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 1 stormVideo

Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 1 storm

Extensive damage reported to homes and businesses from Louisiana to Texas; Fox News' Anita Vogel reports.

Hurricane Delta made landfall along Louisiana's southwest Friday evening as a Category 2 storm.

The hurricane had sustained winds of 77 mph with gusts up to 96 mph when it hit Louisiana.

By 1 a.m. CT Saturday, the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center

It is expected to impact some of the same areas that were damaged by Hurricane Laura about six weeks ago.

Follow below for more updates on Delta. Mobile users click here.