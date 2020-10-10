Live Updates: Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast

Hurricane Delta made landfall along Louisiana's southwest Friday evening as a Category 2 storm.

The hurricane had sustained winds of 77 mph with gusts up to 96 mph when it hit Louisiana.

By 1 a.m. CT Saturday, the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

It is expected to impact some of the same areas that were damaged by Hurricane Laura about six weeks ago.

