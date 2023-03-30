Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Lincoln County 1984 homicide case solved by DNA evidence nearly 4 decades later

Forensic genetic geneaology identified the victim as Jack Langeneckert

Associated Press
After nearly four decades, a cold case killing in eastern Missouri has been solved, thanks to DNA evidence.

Authorities in Lincoln County announced Wednesday that a DNA match identified the victim as Jack Langeneckert, 50, a real estate agent from the St. Louis County town of Florissant.

Langeneckert was reported missing in 1982. The body was found dressed in a pinstripe suit and tie in 1984. The victim had been shot in the back of the head.

MISSOURI MAN ARRESTED AFTER CIRCUIT JUDGE RECEIVES RACIST THREATS

DNA evidence solved a 1984 cold case murder in Lincoln County after nearly four decades. 

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said during a news conference Wednesday that forensic genetic geneaology led to the identity of the victim. The technology identifies DNA through comparision to genetic profiles in genealogy databases.

Capt. David Hill said detectives are working to determine who killed Langeneckert, whose body was found on a farm on June 11, 1984.