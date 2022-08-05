Lightning strike near White House kills Wisconsin couple

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple from Wisconsin has been pronounced dead Friday after a lightning strike last night just outside the White House.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, succumbed to their injuries following the strike at Lafayette Park, a spokesperson from DC Metro Police told Fox News Digital.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives."

Two others injured in the strike remain in critical condition. Their identities have not been publicly released.

DC Fire and EMS responded to reports of a lightning strike in the center of Lafayette Park around 6:52 p.m. local time.

Upon arrival, first responders found two adult females and two adult males, all suffering from life-threatening injuries, DC Fire and EMS said. All subjects were transported to area hospitals.

DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told Fox News the U.S. Secret Service uniformed division and officers from the U.S. Park Police witnessed the strike and immediately began to render aid to the victims.

"DCs Bravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition," DC Fire and EMS tweeted earlier.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.