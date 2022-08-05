Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lightning
Published

Lightning strike near White House kills Wisconsin couple

Lightning strike in Lafayette Park near the White House has left 2 others in critical condition

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Lightning strikes in Washington DC outside White House Video

Lightning strikes in Washington DC outside White House

Lightning struck near the White House Thursday evening, leaving at least two people dead.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple from Wisconsin has been pronounced dead Friday after a lightning strike last night just outside the White House. 

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, succumbed to their injuries following the strike at Lafayette Park, a spokesperson from DC Metro Police told Fox News Digital.  

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives."

Two others injured in the strike remain in critical condition. Their identities have not been publicly released. 

LIGHTNING STRIKES NEAR WHITE HOUSE 

First responders on the scene after a lightning strike in Lafayette Park. 

First responders on the scene after a lightning strike in Lafayette Park.  (DC Fire and EMS)

DC Fire and EMS responded to reports of a lightning strike in the center of Lafayette Park around 6:52 p.m. local time.  

Upon arrival, first responders found two adult females and two adult males, all suffering from life-threatening injuries, DC Fire and EMS said. All subjects were transported to area hospitals.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told Fox News the U.S. Secret Service uniformed division and officers from the U.S. Park Police witnessed the strike and immediately began to render aid to the victims.  

"DCs Bravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition," DC Fire and EMS tweeted earlier. 

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report. 