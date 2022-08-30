Lewis and Clark College student killed, 2 injured after column with hammocks attached collapses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A masonry column with three hammocks attached to it collapsed at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon on Monday, killing one student and injuring two others on the first day of classes, officials said.

The brick column collapsed around 8:15 p.m. in a central part of the college’s undergraduate campus, an area that was "challenging" for ambulances and fire equipment to access, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

It was confirmed no one was pinned beneath the collapsed column, fire officials said multiple injuries were reported.

One student, later identified as a 19-year-old male, was seriously injured and given CPR by bystanders. He was confirmed dead when first responders arrived.

Two 18-year-old female students were injured, according to fire officials. One student had injuries to her arm while the other student sustained abdominal injuries.

Other students told police that there were six people in three hammocks attached to the column when it fell inward toward the students.

The college said it was "devastated" and was working to contact the students’ families.

"We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community," the college said in a statement.

More information will be released as it becomes available, school officials said.

Lewis and Clark College is a private liberal arts college in Portland.