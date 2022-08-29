New Hampshire ride operator recovering from injuries after roller coaster accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A worker who was injured at New Hampshire's Santa’s Village theme park Saturday is recovering following a roller coaster accident.

Reports say the 51-year-old man was well-trained, and the sole operator of Poogee Penguins Spin Out Coaster.

"He was on the ride platform when he was hit by one of the coaster trains and fell roughly six to eight feet to the ground," WMUR-TV reported.

A fire marshal told the TV station people were on the ride at the time, but no one else was injured.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ELECTRIC WORKER SUFFERS FATAL INJURY AT KEENE'S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

"The ride remains safe," Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said. "There was something that happened that made that operator step out on that platform in a unique way that wouldn't normally be the case. We'll do some follow-ups to figure out why, but the track record of Santa’s Village, the other facilities in the state, and the partnership with our inspectors do provide for a nice, safe environment for people visiting the parks."

Officials considered the man's injuries serious. He was still in the hospital as of Sunday night.

Officials are seeking witnesses who were on the rollercoaster at the time to better understand what happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santa’s Village remained open to the public Sunday, but the ride itself was closed at the park's discretion.

The state's fire marshal’s office, as well as Tramway and Amusement Ride Safety investigators, are assisting in the investigation of the incident.