'Let them die': Fairfax NAACP leader attacks people who are 'anti-equity,' 'anti-social justice'

A leader of the NAACP was seen outside a middle school in Fairfax County, Virginia on Thursday denouncing individuals she said were "anti-equity" and even stating, "Let them die."

While speaking outside of a middle school where anti-critical race theory demonstrators were, NAACP Vice President Michelle Leete said: "Let's deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial … anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, [inaudible], anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live – let them die!"

After her exhortation, Leete received a round of applause. "Don't let these uncomfortable people deter us from our own march forward," she added.

Footage of Leete was captured by Asra Nomani, who helps lead the anti-CRT group Parents Defending Education. The comments took place at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church, Virginia. Leete also helps lead the Fairfax County PTA and PTA for the state of Virginia.

Brenton Hammond, a candidate for state delegate in Virginia, appeared to address the same event on Twitter. "I heard this tonight as it was spoken and I was in shock. Absolutely unacceptable, we must be a better example for young people and all people," he said.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) declined a request for comment from Fox News. A representative said: "FCPS prides itself on being an inclusive and positive organization. It is not our place to comment on the remarks made by an individual outside our organization."

Neither the Fairfax NAACP nor the county's PTA immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment either.

On Twitter, an account apparently belonging to Leete responded to criticism by redirecting it at CRT opponents. "They disqualify themselves with their words and deeds," one commenter said in response to Nomani's video. "They stand for nothing. Work around them."

Leete responded: "Funny, I truly feel exactly the same about people who have no real platform or ideas other than to call everything CRT or Marxism and twist words to gin up faux outrage. Happy Friday to you though."

She also said she was "[h]appy to contribute in any way I can to their red meat. Must be tiresome though trying to keep the faux CRT, Marxist, anti-whateva outrage."

Leete did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.