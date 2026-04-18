‘Lego bandit’ accused in bizarre $34K scheme replacing minifigures with pasta

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man allegedly cooked up a bizarre Lego theft scheme — but police said it came apart piece by piece.

Jarrelle Augustine, 28, of Paramount, is accused of buying LEGO sets from Target, removing valuable minifigures and pieces, then returning the boxes after filling them with dried pasta, Irvine police said.

Investigators linked him to roughly 70 thefts nationwide totaling about $34,000 in losses.

The Irving Police Department said detectives used surveillance to identify Augustine as the suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail on grand theft charges.

CHILEAN BURGLARY CREW FILMED THEMSELVES DURING $3M SOCAL JEWELRY HEIST, CAUGHT WEARING LOOT: DA

Police shared details of the case in a social media post — and added a humorous warning about the unusual method.

"If your master plan involves swapping LEGOs for linguine, we can promise your plan will be cooked al dente," Irvine police said in a Facebook post.

Video released by police appears to show the suspect taking LEGO sets from a store shelf and walking out.

9 SUSPECTS ARRESTED AFTER $7M IN STOLEN CARGO SEIZED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BUST

The footage then shows officers placing him under arrest in body camera video.

The unusual case also drew reactions online, with some social media users leaning into the humor.

"This case had so many pastabilities. Good for IPD, using their noodle!" one commenter wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You mean to tell me he was an... impasta?! I’ll see myself out," another joked.

Others questioned the method, with one user writing, "Stealing Legos and Goya beans? WTF?"